UPDATE 2-Spa operator Steiner to be taken private for about $843 mln

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Steiner Leisure Ltd, an operator of spas on cruise ships and in hotels, will be taken private by Catterton Partners for about $843 million.

Shares of Steiner, which also makes personal care products under brands such as Elemis, La Therapie and Bliss, rose as much as 15 percent to the offer price of $65 per share on Friday.

Steiner provides spa services on cruise ships operated by companies such as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp, and in hotels owned by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, among others.

Fidelity Management & Research Co and Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc are Steiner’s largest shareholders with stakes of about 12.7 percent and 10 percent, respectively, as of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Chairman Clive Warshaw, Steiner’s largest individual investor, stands to make more than $50 million from the deal. He had a stake of about 5.9 percent in the company as of April 15.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $925 million, Steiner said on Friday.

The company had nearly 13 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis as of June 30.

Steiner’s revenue nearly doubled to about $863 million in 2014 from 2009.

Private equity firm Catterton’s investments include restaurant operators Noodles & Co and Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

The Steiner deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015 or early 2016. The agreement includes a “go shop” option, under which Steiner can seek a better offer until Oct. 6.

Jefferies LLC is Steiner’s financial adviser and Dechert LLP is its legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is Catterton’s legal adviser.

Steiner’s shares were up 14.4 percent at $64.66 in late morning trading. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had risen about 22 percent this year. (Editing by Kirti Pandey)