FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Steinhoff repurchases 2013 bonds, to issue 2017 bonds
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 11, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Steinhoff repurchases 2013 bonds, to issue 2017 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * Additional 203.8 million rand of 2013 bonds repurchased at 107.5% of nominal

value plus interest * Says aggregate principal amount of 2013 bonds accepted for repurchase by sihl

is ZAR 1,465.9 million * Says amount of the 2013 bonds that will be outstanding following cancellation

is ZAR 34.1 million * Says intends to issue additional 2017 bonds of EUR 20.0 million * Says issue of additional bonds will increase total principal amount of 2017

bonds to EUR 420.0 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.