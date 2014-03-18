BRIEF-Steinhoff to acquire up to 98 pct of JD group limited

JOHANNESBURG,, March 18 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * SHF - offer by Steinhoff to acquire up to 98% of jd group limited * Says Steinhoff currently owns 56.8% of the issued JD group shares (excluding
treasury shares) * SHF says received commitments from a number of institutional and
individual JD group shareholders to accept the tender offer * Says Steinhoff gives JD group shareholders international exposure and greater
liquidity * SHF- consideration payable by Steinhoff to be settled by issue to JD group
shareholders accepting tender offer of 1 share in Steinhoff )