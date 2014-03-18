FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Steinhoff to acquire up to 98 pct of JD group limited
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
March 18, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff to acquire up to 98 pct of JD group limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG,, March 18 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * SHF - offer by Steinhoff to acquire up to 98% of jd group limited * Says Steinhoff currently owns 56.8% of the issued JD group shares (excluding

treasury shares) * SHF says received commitments from a number of institutional and

individual JD group shareholders to accept the tender offer * Says Steinhoff gives JD group shareholders international exposure and greater

liquidity * SHF- consideration payable by Steinhoff to be settled by issue to JD group

shareholders accepting tender offer of 1 share in Steinhoff )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.