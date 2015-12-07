FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steinhoff sees no material impact from German tax probe
December 7, 2015

Steinhoff sees no material impact from German tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South African furniture company Steinhoff expects an ongoing German tax probe to have no material impact on the group, Chief Executive Markus Jooste told Reuters on Monday.

“I have no real information on what the case is about,” Jooste said, adding that Steinhoff had appointed lawyers to help its managers in Germany look into the matter.

“These things happen from time to time with big corporates,” Jooste said. “What we know now and could see, is that (...) on a group basis for the company as a whole this can really have no material effect whatsoever.”

Ahead of its Monday listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange, Steinhoff announced late last week that some of its German offices had been searched by tax investigators in November, sparking a drop in Steinhoff’s share price of more than 10 percent in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by James Regan)

