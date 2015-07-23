FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Steinhoff offers to buy Iliad Africa
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Steinhoff offers to buy Iliad Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South African furniture group Steinhoff has offered to buy home improvement chain Iliad Africa Ltd for 1.34 billion rand ($107.6 million), Iliad said on Thursday.

Under the terms of the deal, Iliad shareholders will receive 10 rand per share, a 3 percent premium to Tuesday’s closing price of 9.70 rand, a statement said.

Three shareholders in Iliad with about a 69 percent stake between them have agreed to accept the offer, which has also secured the company’s board and management backing, Iliad added.

Shares in Iliad, which sells everything from curtain rails and taps to door handles, hardly moved on the news. The stock was up 0.4 percent at 9.74 rand.

$1 = 12.4497 rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.