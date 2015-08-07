S.Africa's Steinhoff to move main listing to Frankfurt in December

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African furniture group Steinhoff International will move its primary listing to Frankfurt in December, it said on Friday.

Johannesburg-based Steinhoff has been seeking a listing in Europe, where it makes the bulk of its profit, to enhance its capital structure.

Steinhoff said it would remain listed on the Johannesburg bourse through an inward listing but has no plans to relocate its headquarters. Worth nearly $23 billion, Steinhoff sells household furniture to lower-income shoppers in Europe, Africa and Asia.