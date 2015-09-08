FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa furniture retailer Steinhoff's profits rise 36 percent
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 8, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa furniture retailer Steinhoff's profits rise 36 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South African furniture group Steinhoff International on Tuesday reported a 36 percent rise in headline earnings for the year, supported by cost-savings and growth in the discount retail market.

Steinhoff, which bought clothing retailer Pepkor last year in a $5.7 billion deal, increased headline earnings to 12.4 billion rand ($897.80 million) in the year to end-June, while revenue rose 15 percent to 135 billion rand.

The company’s shares were up more than 4 percent by 1303 GMT.

Steinhoff makes its furniture mostly in developing countries and sells it to value-conscious consumers in Europe. It has been seeking to list in Europe where it makes the bulk of its profits and has said it will seek a listing in Frankfurt.

The group has also bought furniture retailer JD Group, delisting it from the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, and announced it plans to do the same with home improvement retailer Iliad Africa.

Diluted headline earnings per share totalled 420.1 cents in the year to the end of June, compared with 416.7 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS is the main profit gauges in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

$1 = 13.8116 rand Reporting by TJ Strydom. Editing by Jane Merriman

