FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Retail group Steinhoff raises capital after acquisitions spree
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Retail group Steinhoff raises capital after acquisitions spree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South-Africa based retail and furniture group Steinhoff issued new shares on Wednesday, hoping to collect between 1.89 and 2.45 billion euros ($2.74 billion) to finance a string of acquisitions abroad.

Steinhoff, which is listed at the Frankfurt stock exchange, will issue the shares at 5.055 euros each mainly to institutional and large-scale investors, the retailer said in a statement.

A bookrunner said the books were covered and would close before the market open.

Steinhoff in early September reported a 3-percent drop in earnings per share, weighed down by an increased number of shares and the weaker rand currency.

The furniture retailer is looking to expand its business abroad and has embarked on a series of acquisitions, the latest being U.S. bedding retailer Mattress Firm and Britain's Poundland. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.