August 31, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Steinhoff operating profit up 32 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported an almost one-third rise in full-year operating profit on Wednesday, boosted by a strong showing at its European business.

Steinhoff, which is in middle of buying the United States' Mattress Firm and Britain's Poundland, said in trading update operating profit rose to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the year ended June from 1.1 billion euros a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8969 euros Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
