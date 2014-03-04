FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Steinhoff first-half HEPS rises 41 pct to 243 cents
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff first-half HEPS rises 41 pct to 243 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share (HEPS) improves by 41% to 243 cps * Says H1 operating margin increases 70 bps to 9.4% * Says revenue for six months ended December 31, 67 423 million rand versus 57 437 million rand * Says the volatility of the rand exchange rate will continue to influence the group’s reported earnings. * Integrated retail business, group procurement initiatives continue to benefit from enlarged European retail network * Says European household goods market started to show some signs of recovery from October 2013 * Board has declared a gross dividend of 354 cents per preference share on or about 4 March 2014 * Weakness in em currencies and relative strength of euro, especially against US dollar, continue to benefit margins * Says jd group is contemplating a rights issue and engaged the Steinhoff Group for underwriting

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.