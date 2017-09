March 27 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

* JD Group shareholders are hereby advised that tender offer will close at close of business (17:00) on Wednesday, 2 April 2014.

* On 25 March 2014 JD Group announced its intention to proceed with a rights offer of 2,500 million rand(“rights offer”), once tender offer has closed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: