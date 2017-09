Nov 21 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 earnings per share $0.00 * Q3 same store sales rose 4.8 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $290.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $284.7 million * Says gross profit rate for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately

100 basis points lower than last year's fourth quarter