FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grand Piano maker Steinway receives superior proposal Of $38 per share
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

Grand Piano maker Steinway receives superior proposal Of $38 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Steinway Musical Instruments Inc said it received a higher proposal of $38 per share in cash for its outstanding common shares from an affiliate of an investment firm, topping an earlier bid by private-equity firm Kohlberg & Co.

The 160-year-old manufacturer of pianos, saxophones and trumpets did not name the bidder.

Steinway said its board has determined that the offer constitutes a superior proposal to the $35 per share offer from Kohlberg & Co.

The company said Kohlberg has an option to match the $38 offer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.