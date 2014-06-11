FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SingTel says to buy digital advertisers for $359 million
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

SingTel says to buy digital advertisers for $359 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to buy two U.S.-based advertising companies for a total of $359 million to strengthen its digital marketing profile.

Amobee Group Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SingTel, plans to acquire the entire stake of Adconion Direct North America and Adconion Australia for $209 million, excluding debt and subject to working capital adjustments.

SingTel also plans to take over Kontera Technologies, Inc., a digital content intelligence and marketing technology company based in the United States, for about $150 million, subject to working capital adjustments.

The largest telecommunications operator in Southeast Asia will also provide up to $20 million and $5.8 million respectively, to each company to retain key staff.

The transactions are subject to fulfilments of certain conditions, SingTel said in a statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.