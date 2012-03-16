FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Stella-Jones profit rises on demand from railroad cos
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Stella-Jones profit rises on demand from railroad cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s Stella-Jones, which makes treated wood products for railroad, electricity and telecom companies, reported a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit helped by strong demand for its railway ties.

The company, which also makes utility poles, said it will now pay a quarterly dividend instead of the semi-annual dividend it used to pay. It will pay 15 Canadian cents as quarterly dividend on April 30.

Fourth-quarter profit rose to C$13.4 million, or 83 Canadian cents a share, from C$10.7 million, or 67 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 11 percent to C$147.5 million. Sales of railway ties -- used as a base for railway tracks -- were up 19 percent at C$74.4 million.

Stella Jones said it expects demand for its core products to remain solid in 2012, as North American railroad operators continue to invest in their network.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company’s shares closed at C$41.90 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.