FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Stella Jones profit beats estimates on railroad tie sales
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Stella Jones profit beats estimates on railroad tie sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS C$0.94 vs est C$0.73

* Q1 rev up 22 pct to C$158.8 mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Stella Jones Inc, which makes wood products for railroads and utilities, said quarterly profit beat estimates on strong railway tie sales and said it expects strong demand for its core products.

Net income for the first quarter rose to C$15.0 million ($15.17 million), or 94 Canadian cents per share, from C$8.5 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 22 percent to C$158.8 million. Railway tie sales rose 25 percent to C$96 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$154.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$46.75 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.