StemCells terminates mid-stage study; to wind down operations
May 31, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

StemCells terminates mid-stage study; to wind down operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - StemCells Inc said on Tuesday it had terminated a mid-stage trial in spinal cord injury and that its board had decided to wind down the company.

The decision to end the trial followed an in-depth review of data from the study and after obtaining the concurrence of the study’s Interim Analysis Data Monitoring Committee, the company said.

Shares of the company, which had a market value of about $35.5 million as of Friday close, were halted before the bell. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

