RLPC-Steel trader Stemcor to outline loan repayment proposals
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

RLPC-Steel trader Stemcor to outline loan repayment proposals

Tessa Walsh

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Steel trader Stemcor is meeting banks next week to outline proposals to repay lenders after asking for a standstill agreement on $1.2 billion of loans, sources close to the situation said on Thursday.

Privately-owned Stemcor, the world’s largest independent steel trading company, was forced to ask lenders to freeze its repayments when it was unable to refinance an $850 million syndicated loan that was due to mature on May 7.

The steel trader is asking banks to keep its loans in place until it is able to repay them in the next couple of years by accelerating a restructuring programme and selling assets.

Stemcor had no official comment.

The effective 30-day standstill expires on June 7, but the proposals could be agreed before the need for a formal standstill because Stemcor has a high level of support from lenders, one of the sources said.

Stemcor has appointed Ernst & Young and Goldman Sachs to advise on its proposals, while banks have appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
