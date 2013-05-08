FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Stemcor asks banks for standstill on $850 mln loan
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

RLPC-Stemcor asks banks for standstill on $850 mln loan

Jacqueline Poh

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Privately-owned Stemcor, the world’s largest independent steel trading company, is discussing a standstill agreement on a maturing $850 million loan with lead banks after failing to refinance the loan, banking sources said.

Under a standstill agreement, lenders agree not to ask for repayment and work with the company to restructure the debt or extend its maturity.

Stemcor was unable to extend the maturity of an $850 million syndicated loan for a European subsidiary guaranteed by Stemcor Holdings Ltd, which was signed in April 2012 and is due to mature.

It was unable to refinance the loan after it failed to draw sufficient support from the loan market, banking sources said. (Reporting by Jacqueline Poh; Additional Reporting and Editing by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.