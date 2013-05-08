UPDATE 1-RLPC-Stemcor in talks on standstill on $850 mln loan

By Jacqueline Poh

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Privately-owned Stemcor, the world’s largest independent steel trading company, is discussing a standstill agreement on a maturing $850 million loan with lead banks after failing to refinance the loan, banking sources said.

Under a standstill agreement, lenders agree not to ask for repayment and work with the company to restructure the debt or extend its maturity.

Stemcor was unable to extend the maturity of an $850 million syndicated loan for a European subsidiary guaranteed by Stemcor Holdings Ltd, which was signed in April 2012 and is due to mature.

It was unable to refinance the loan after it failed to draw sufficient support from the loan market, banking sources said.

“The company (Stemcor) has asked for a standstill,” one of Stemcor’s lenders said.

The steel industry has been hit by the global financial crisis and is unlikely to recover until mid-2013 as economic stimulus has not yet fed through to the industrial sector.

UK-based Stemcor is restructuring parts of its business and cutting jobs in response to weak market conditions, Reuters reported in late March.

The $850 million revolving credit was led by active bookrunners ABN AMRO Bank, BNP Paribas, ING Bank, Natixis, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank and a 45-strong bank syndicate.

Stemcor has submitted a proposal to lenders that will ensure that all lenders to the $850 million revolving credit will be repaid in full, people familiar with the situation said, adding that the proposal has met with a broadly positive reception.

Stemcor does not have any liquidity issues and is expected to meet all of its obligations to all counterparties, the people said.

ISOLATED SITUATION

Commodities firms including Glencore, which last week sealed the biggest ever takeover in the sector, becoming Glencore Xstrata, are some of the most active borrowers in the global syndicated loan market, and raised around $42.5 billion of loans globally in 2012, LPC data shows.

Loan bankers view Stemcor’s situation as temporary and isolated from other commodities trading firms, however.

“We believe the relationship banks will continue to support the company (Stemcor) and the situation will be manageable,” said one of Stemcor’s lenders.

Stemcor has around $1.48 billion of syndicated loans outstanding, including the $850 million facility and a $225 million 364-day loan syndicated in Asia last October for Stemcor (S.E.A.) Pte Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

That loan, which was led by ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Development Bank of Singapore, HSBC, ING Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered, also drew support from nine lenders from Asia and the Middle East.