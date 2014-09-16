BRIEF-Stentys announces positive results of Apposition III study

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Stentys SA :

* Announces positive results of 1,000 patient Apposition III clinical study at two years after treatment of severe heart attack

* At two years, MACE (defined as the composite of cardiac death, target-vessel myocardial infarction, emergent by-pass and clinically driven target lesion revascularization), was 11.2 pct compared to 9.3 pct at one year

* Cardiac death at two years was 2.3 pct compared to 2.0 pct at one year