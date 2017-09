Jan 22 (Reuters) - Stentys SA :

* FY consolidated revenue 3.9 million euros ($4.4 million) versus 3.4 million euros last year

* Q4 revenue 1.0 million euros, up 5 percent compared to last year

* New catheder product EXposition is expected to get CE-mark in H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)