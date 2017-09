PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sopra Group has won acceptances for its bid for fellow IT services group Steria from shareholders representing 79.69 percent of the capital and 69.52 percent of the voting rights of the company, the French financial regulator AMF said on Tuesday.

Sopra’s bid was dependent on winning acceptances for 60 percent of Steria’s capital and voting rights. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Michel Rose)