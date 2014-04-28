FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steria expects Sopra to file offer in May
#IT Services & Consulting
April 28, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Steria expects Sopra to file offer in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Steria said it expects Sopra to file its all-share offer for the French IT services group in May, with the result of the tender likely to come in July.

Steria and Sopra said in separate statements on Monday that the proposed tie-up had been greeted favourably by clients.

“There is every reason to be confident that this tie-up will result in synergies,” Sopra said.

Steria said first-quarter revenue rose 6.1 percent like-for-like to 463.8 million euros ($642 million). Sopra posted 4.4 percent organic sales growth to 358.4 million and confirmed its full-year target for 3-5 percent growth. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

