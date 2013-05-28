FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ST-ERICSSON JV sells GPS mobile business
May 28, 2013

ST-ERICSSON JV sells GPS mobile business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - ST-Ericsson, a joint venture between European chip maker STMicroelectronics and Ericsson, said on Tuesday it had sold its GPS mobile business but did not reveal the identity of the buyer or the agreed price.

It would only say that the proceeds from the sale, combined with the avoidance of employee restructuring charges and other related restructuring costs, would reduce the joint venture’s cash needs by approximately $90 million.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Christian Plumb

