Stericycle in $26.75 mln settlement for overcharging governments
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Stericycle in $26.75 mln settlement for overcharging governments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc has reached a $26.75 million settlement of allegations that the medical waste disposal company overcharged government entities in several U.S. states, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced on Friday.

Madigan said the settlement resolves claims by the federal government, 12 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. over alleged violations of federal and state false claims acts.

Stericycle was accused of having since 2003 imposed, without notice to government customers, automatic price increases that purportedly represented fuel and energy surcharges but which did not reflect actual increases in fuel and energy costs, Madigan said.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

