Hungry sterling buyers risk tripping down ratings ladder

* Investors warn of risks stemming from HY inexperience

* Investment grade sterling supply down year-to-date

* Proportion of first time high yield buyers rising

By Josie Cox and Robert Smith

LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - A boom in high yield sterling issuance has lured even the more conservative investment grade asset managers into previously unchartered territory, but some migrating down the rating scale could be underestimating the risks entailed.

Although falling default rates in the sub-investment grade space and limited yields available elsewhere make for a powerful incentive to move down the credit curve, asset managers - especially those unfamiliar with junk bonds - should tread carefully.

“Investors could find themselves being cornered with few options at hand,” Patrick McCullagh, fund manager at Schroders said. It’s easy for investors to be lured into a false sense of security and find themselves with too much risk exposure, he argued.

But it is not only credit risk which could trip up buyers. According to Martin Reeves, head of global high yield at Legal & General, investment grade managers have a tendency to overlook liquidity risk too.

“Coming out of a position in high yield, if you change your mind and the market is going down, is not nearly as easy as in investment grade.”

DIPPING TOES

Low year-to-date high grade sterling issuance volumes have forced a number of investors’ hands, despite the new buyers not having any prior experience in high yield.

High grade unsecured sterling corporate issuance is down to 2.7% of total European supply this year, from 7.3% for the full-year 2012. In the high yield space, meanwhile, sterling paper has accounted for a healthier 6.5% of European issuance this year, compared to just 4.7% last year.

“Increasingly we’re seeing more fund managers dipping their toes in higher yielding markets for the first time,” McCullagh, said. “There’s just no way you can go against this tide.”

Chris Higham, a credit fund manager at Aviva, agreed that balance sheet resilience and low default risks were an enticing mix.

“Investors are happy to move into riskier credits,” he said, “especially when faced with low growth, low rates and low yields in sovereign and investment grade markets.”

GROWING ORDERS

The move has manifested itself in high yield order book sizes. UK car dealer Pendragon’s debut bond last month ended up around eight times subscribed, according to one of the leads.

Bond investors have struggled to secure allocations on high yield floating rate notes, having to compete for paper not only with other bond investors but also with loan investors - who often take precedence.

According to one market source, three CLOs backstopped around 50% of Bond Aviation’s recent sterling floater before it went out publicly.

A banker on Integrated Dental Holding’s recent deal, meanwhile, said the FRN was allocated mostly to loan investors, leaving little on the table for investment grade and high yield bond accounts.

Higham points out, however, that “high yield does tend to go from famine to feast,” and other investors warn that swollen order books can cause greater trouble if more fickle investors reverse their stance.

Reeves argues that at this point in the cycle the promise of “easy money” is a natural pull, but that “when you get five deals that all trade up, people think the sixth will.”

“If it doesn‘t, people run for the door as quickly as they can, presenting a shorting opportunity for some.”

In that sense, New Look’s debut high yield bond deal was a painful lesson for some.

The UK retailer printed a three-currency deal at the start of May, during the busiest week on record for European high yield. The bonds have not traded well, however, with the GBP500m tranche now bid with a 96 handle, according to Tradeweb.

Traditional high yield investors will be unfazed by initial price swings, but new buyers caught off guard may have less measured reactions.

“When you get waves of new entrants to a market who are not necessarily committed to the asset class, then you’re building up potential volatility,” says Reeves.