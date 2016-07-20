Mydentist launches first post-Brexit vote sterling junk bond

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Mydentist has announced the first sterling junk bond deal since the UK voted to leave the European Union, underlining how quickly the high-yield market has rebounded from its initial sell-off.

The company is looking to raise £425m of six-year senior secured bonds, expected to be rated B2/B, which will be split into a non-call 2.5-year fixed note and a non-call one-year FRN.

This will refinance the company's outstanding £425m senior secured notes, which are split £200m fixed and £225m FRN. A European roadshow begins on Thursday and is scheduled to finish on Monday.

A slew of euro issuers have already jumped on the market rally, with Sisal and Salini Impregilo pricing deals last week, while Gamenet, Lecta and Naviera Armas are aiming to price this week. All of these companies are from Italy and Spain, with the majority carrying Single B ratings, showing fears over Brexit have not dissuaded investors from buying riskier deals.

But Mydentist, which was formerly known as Integrated Dental Holdings, is both the first UK high-yield issuer to test the market after the referendum and the first to do so in sterling.

A banker on the deal said that while it carries a Single B rating, it should be a "very plain vanilla refinancing".

"It's 425 (million) for 425," he said.

"While the existing bonds were marked down post-Brexit, nothing actually traded at those low levels. And it's healthcare - a defensive sector."

Mydentist's £200m 6% 2018 bonds dropped as low as a 95.75 bid in the days following the UK's referendum on June 23 but had recovered to 98.50 ahead of the new deal's announcement.

Mydentist also has an outstanding £75m second lien bond, but it has opted to refinance this in the private market, agreeing to place a new £130m seven-year second lien note with Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division.

Goldman Sachs' private debt funds have taken down a number of subordinated and second lien debt pieces this year, such as the unsecured bonds in Italy's TeamSystem LBO.

While senior secured sterling bonds have recovered massively from the initial fallout from the Brexit vote, subordinated debt is still trading at deep discounts, suggesting the second lien piece would have been difficult to sell publicly.

UK retailer New Look's secured notes are bid at 94.00 compared to 97.50 on the day of the vote, but its unsecured bonds are still bid at 85.50 compared to 94.50 on June 23.

Sources said leads had planned to begin pre-marketing the Mydentist deal on June 24 but held off after the leave vote triggered a sharp sell-off in high-yield.

One investor said Mydentist might be able to price the deal tighter than if the UK had voted to remain, as Gilt spreads have moved to all-time lows on the expectation of easing from the Bank of England.

"It remains to be seen," said the banker, however. "Yes, Gilts have tightened, but credit spreads for UK-only names are definitely wider."

Global coordinators on the deal are Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. Bookrunners are Goldman Sachs, ING, Lloyds, Mizuho, Societe Generale and RBS.