Covenant Review warns on Mydentist bond's "new and aggressive" clause

LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - A sterling junk bond Mydentist is marketing to investors contains a new type of portability clause that could be "exceedingly easy to manipulate" in the company's favour, said credit research firm Covenant Review in a report published Thursday.

High-yield bonds typically contain change of control clauses, allowing holders to sell notes back to the company at a 101 cash price if the business changes hands.

But in recent years, European junk bond issuers have made increasing use of so-called portability clauses, which allow companies to waive change of control features if a leverage test is met. These clauses are single-use only, with the leverage test becoming more stringent after a certain period, usually 18 months.

Their proliferation has proved controversial with bond investors. Twenty-one investment firms last year wrote to Afme, the Association of Financial Markets in Europe, to express concerns over aggressive structures such as portability.

UK dentist chain Mydentist is seeking to sell a £425m bond to refinance existing debt, which would be the first sterling high-yield deal since the UK voted to leave the European Union, as well as the largest junk bond sold in the currency this year.

The deal includes a portability clause allowing bonds to remain in place if the business is sold with net leverage of less than 6.25x in the first 18 months, before stepping down to 5.75x. Mydentist will have net debt to Ebitda of 6.29x after the bond deal.

But Covenant Review analysts said the clause contains an "egregious and unprecedented expansion of portability" that they urged investors to resist.

"The Mydentist portability provision would allow for gamesmanship with the leverage ratio calculation that could allow the issuer to use portability even if leverage is above the specified threshold at the time the change of control transaction closes," the analysts said.

This is because the clause includes a new "limited condition acquisition" term, which refers to any acquisition of the business not conditioned on third party financing. This allows Mydentist to calculate the leverage ratio on the date of the acquisition agreement, not the date the business actually changes control, even though leverage could increase in this time if the company's Ebitda declined.

As the leverage ratio is a net debt test, the company could also build up cash on balance sheet to satisfy the ratio on the acquisition agreement date, but then take this money out using a dividend before the sale goes through.

Covenant Review also warned of a "pro forma trick" allowing the company to "artificially decrease" the amount of debt used to calculate the leverage ratio, and noted that rather than being single-use, there is no limit on how many times the portability clause can be used.

A source close to the deal said the feature had been included "to address the practical problem" of buyers not knowing whether a sale will meet the portability test when an acquisition closes.

"At the time you sign an acquisition agreement you don't know whether you'll actually be able to use the portability feature," he said.

"This causes problems and renders the portability feature very difficult to use. We've had situations where buyers have had to put bridge loans in place even if they intend to use the portability."

One fund manager dubbed the feature a "non-covenant covenant", however, as it is "meant to protect the issuer as opposed to the lender".

"The practical joke on the market is that even if it manages to roll back the more liberal aspects of this portability clause, and pats itself on the back for having scored a victory against incrementalism, we end up having conceded the permanence of portability in general," he said.

"That is no success because portability itself was once also considered egregious." (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Julian Baker and Sudip Roy)