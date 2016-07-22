Mydentist to clear first post-Brexit vote sterling junk bond

LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - Mydentist on Friday brought forward the pricing of the first sterling junk bond deal since the UK voted to leave the European Union, after receiving a flood of orders that one fund manager described as "a total blowout".

The strength of demand for the deal underscores just how quickly sterling high-yield paper has rallied from its initial sell-off on June 24, when the result of the UK's referendum on EU membership was announced.

The UK dental chain is looking to raise £425m six-year senior secured bonds, split into 6NC2.5 fixed and 6NC1 FRN tranches. Leads announced the deal on Wednesday, with investor meetings originally scheduled through to Monday.

But on Friday afternoon, leads announced price talk and accelerated timing. Talk on the fixed-rate tranche is at 6.25%-6.50% yield, while the FRN will clear at Libor plus 600bp at a cash price of 99.

Books close at 3:45pm for pricing later in the day.

Price whispers ahead of the formal talk were at 6.50% area on the fixed and Libor plus high 500s on the FRN, an investor told IFR earlier on Friday.

The secured notes will refinance the company's outstanding £425m senior secured notes, while a £130m second lien tranche has been privately placed, replacing an existing £75m public second lien bond.

"The second lien being pre-placed is an enormous boost," said a banker on the deal.

"A one-for-one refinancing is an incredibly strong technical. You create a bigger problem for yourself by not rolling, as it's not like there's any attractive buying opportunities in secondary and if you wanted another sterling name there's no liquidity there anyway."

The deal's success comes despite it including a new type of portability clause that could be "exceedingly easy to manipulate" in the company's favour, according to credit research firm Covenant Review.

The investor said the inclusion of the aggressive term had caused his fund to sit out the deal, however.

"We stayed out, even though the deal looks to do well; it's not right for our clients," he said.

Global coordinators on the deal are Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. Bookrunners are Goldman Sachs, ING, Lloyds, Mizuho, Societe Generale and RBS.