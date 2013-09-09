FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Umpqua Holdings in talks to buy Sterling Financial for about $1.8 bln- report
September 9, 2013 / 6:29 PM / in 4 years

Umpqua Holdings in talks to buy Sterling Financial for about $1.8 bln- report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Umpqua Holdings Corp is in advanced talks to buy private equity-backed Sterling Financial Corp in a deal that may be valued at about $1.8 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

The talks may still collapse and there's no guarantee a transaction will occur, the report said. (r.reuters.com/vab92v)

Spokane-based Sterling Financial is backed by Warburg Pincus LLC and Thomas H Lee Partners LP, which each own about 21 percent of the lender, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Umpqua Holdings shares rose 7 percent to $17.36, while Sterling Financial shares were up 4 percent at $27.90 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)

