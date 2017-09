Feb 20 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp is in talks to buy Sterne Agee Group Inc, a move that would combine two of largest U.S. brokerages outside of New York, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

A deal may be announced within days, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1LiPTLv) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)