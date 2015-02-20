FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Stifel in talks to buy Sterne Agee - Source
February 20, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 3-Stifel in talks to buy Sterne Agee - Source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates sourcing)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp is in talks to buy Sterne Agee Group Inc, a move that would expand Stifel, one of the fastest growing middle market brokerage firms in the United States, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Stifel declined to comment. Sterne Agee was not immediately available for comment.

St. Louis-based Stifel has acquired more than 10 banking and brokerage businesses since 2005.

Founded in 1901, Birmingham, Alabama-based Sterne Agee maintains custody of about $26 billion in client assets, according to its website. The firm is privately held.

Stifel’s last major acquisition was in 2012, when it bought smaller rival KBW Inc in a $575 million deal to create a middle-market investment bank.

In 2010, Stifel bought San Francisco-based investment banking boutique Thomas Weisel Partners Group.

Stifel’s shares were down about 2 percent at $50.04 in early trading. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had risen about 7 percent in the last 12 months.

Bloomberg reported the discussions earlier Friday saying a deal may be announced within days. (bloom.bg/1LiPTLv) (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Christian Plumb)

