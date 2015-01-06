FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Peter Majar, Ben Holman join Sterne Agee as managing directors
#Funds News
January 6, 2015

MOVES-Peter Majar, Ben Holman join Sterne Agee as managing directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Financial services company Sterne Agee named Peter Majar and Ben Holman managing directors in its financial institutions group.

Majar, who will be based in New York, was most recently with institutional trading company Orcus Spread Networks.

He will focus on investment banking and broker-dealers, asset management and financial technology firms, Sterne Agee said in a statement.

Holman, who joins from Franklin Square Capital Partners, will focus on specialty finance companies. He will be based in St. Louis. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)

