SAC Capital's Cohen recently deposed in SEC investigation-report
June 21, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

SAC Capital's Cohen recently deposed in SEC investigation-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Steven Cohen was recently deposed by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigators over whether he made certain illegal trades based on inside information, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Federal prosecutors and regulators have been investigating allegations of improper trading at SAC Capital, Cohen’s hedge fund firm, since at least 2007, and U.S. authorities have implicated or charged four people with engaging in insider trading while working at SAC Capital in the last two years.

Cohen was questioned about trades made close to news such as mergers and earnings that generated profits at his hedge fund, Bloomberg reported.

Neither Cohen nor SAC Capital, which oversees about $14 billion, has been accused of wrongdoing, the news service said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and SAC Capital could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

