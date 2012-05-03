UPDATE 2-Steven Madden's private label business hits margins

* Q1 EPS $0.50, in line with estimates

* Rev $266.0 mln vs est. $249.9 mln

* Raises FY12 EPS view to $2.62-$2.72

* Expects FY12 sales to rise 24-26 pct

* Shares fall as much as 6 pct

By Ranjita Ganesan

May 3 (Reuters) - Shoemaker Steven Madden Ltd’s quarterly profit failed to surpass analysts’ expectations for the first time in more than two years, as the expansion of its private-label business continued to weigh on margins.

Steven Madden -- which has beat analysts’ estimates for the past nine quarters -- has seen its margins decline as it shuffles its product mix and offers more private-label items, which typically carry lower margins.

The company counts retailers including Target Corp among its private-label customers.

Last May, it bought Topline Corp and Cejon Inc, which make store-branded products that mostly sell at lower prices to name brands.

Gross margins fell to 36.1 percent in the first quarter from 41.7 percent a year earlier.

The company, which, according its website, was founded by designer Steve Madden in 1990 with just $1,100 in his bank account, is best known for its thick, chunky-heeled shoes.

Shares of the company fell as much as 6 percent on Thursday even after it reported quarterly sales above estimates and raised its full-year forecast.

C.L. King & Associates analyst Steven Marotta, however, reiterated his “buy” rating on the stock and said the new business model is effective and the company’s fundamentals are still strong.

“It was a terrific quarter but it’s not reflected in the stock price because expectations might have been a little bit higher than what (Steven Madden) hit,” Marrotta said.

First-quarter profit was $21.9 million, or 50 cents per share, in line with analyst expectations.

Revenue rose about 60 percent to $266.0 million, handily beating Wall Street estimates of $249.9 million.

Steven Madden also raised its 2012 earnings forecast by 2 cents to between $2.62 and $2.72 per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.67 per share for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Full-year sales are expected to grow in the range of 24 to 26 percent, compared with the company’s previous outlook of a 21 to 23 percent rise. Analysts were expecting revenue to rise about 22.9 percent.

The company’s shares were down 2 percent at $43.31 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.