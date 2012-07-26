FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steven Madden 2nd-qtr profit misses on lower margins
July 26, 2012

Steven Madden 2nd-qtr profit misses on lower margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.61 vs est. $0.63

* Q2 sales $288.7 mln vs est. $281.7 mln

* Raises FY12 EPS view to $2.67 to $2.77, vs est. $2.67

July 26 (Reuters) - Shoemaker Steven Madden Ltd’s quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in more than two years as product-mix changes hurt its margins.

The company, which was founded by designer Steve Madden in 1990, earned $26.9 million, or 61 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $23.8 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 38 percent to $288.7 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $281.7 million, helped by strong wholesale revenue.

Gross margin fell to 36.1 percent from 40.2 percent a year earlier.

The company raised its profit forecast for the full year as it expects a tax benefit related to its foreign operations.

Steven Madden now expects 2012 per-share earnings of $2.67 to $2.77, up from its earlier range of $2.62 to $2.72.

Steven Madden shares closed at $32.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

