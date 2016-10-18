FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Stewart Information to add four directors in deal with Starboard
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 18, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

Stewart Information to add four directors in deal with Starboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Title insurer Stewart Information Services Corp said on Tuesday it would add four new directors to its board, reaching a deal with activist investor Starboard Value LP.

Starboard Value is the company's biggest shareholder with a 9.9 percent stake.

Stewart Information's chief executive, Matthew Morris, and a new independent director, Clifford Press, will be appointed to the board, effective immediately, the company said.

Morris and Press will replace Malcolm Morris and Stewart Morris, who served as co-CEOs from 2000 to November 2011.

Stewart Information also said its board will additionally appoint two other new independent directors who will replace current board members Laurie Moore-Moore and Frank Keating.

Reuters reported in September that Stewart Information was close to reaching a deal with Starboard.

Title insurers guarantee property owners have title to their property and can legally transfer it in a sale. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.