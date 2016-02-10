FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scandinavian Tobacco Group gets market cap of 10 bln DKK in Copenhagen IPO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 10, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Scandinavian Tobacco Group gets market cap of 10 bln DKK in Copenhagen IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has set the price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 100 crowns per share, giving it a market capitalisation of 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.51 billion) ahead of its market debut in Copenhagen on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

In terms of the value of shares sold, 3.56 billion Danish crowns ($538.81 million) not including an overallotment option, STG’s IPO is Europe’s biggest so far this year and comes against a backdrop of sharply lower equity markets on mounting concerns over global economic growth.

The price for shares in the cigar maker was set slightly below the middle of an initial price interval of 93 to 110 crowns per share. ($1 = 6.6071 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
