BRIEF-St Galler Kantonalbank net profit by 30 June 2014 amounted to about CHF 73 million

Aug 12 (Reuters) - St Galler Kantonalbank AG : * Says net profit by 30 June 2014 amounted to approximately CHF 73 million (+

13%) * Says loans to clients recorded solid growth of CHF 172.7 million (+ 0.7%) to

CHF 23.2 billion in H1 2014 * Says H1 net interest income of CHF 147.8 million, -3.4% * Says H1 net net fee and commission income CHF 58.1 million, -19.3% * Says H1 operating profit of CHF 90.5 million (+ 0.8%) and a group net profit

of CHF 73.2 million (+ 12.8%) * Says assumes that negotiations with U.S. authorities are held in H2 2014 and

tax dispute can be completed by year-end * Says maintains forecast, expecting net profit in range of FY 2012, being

significantly higher than the previous year * Says acquires Vadian Bank AG from the Ortsbürgergemeinde St. Gallen * Says takes over all 26 employees of Vadian Bank AG and 100% of the shares * Says in course of next twelve months, bank and its client relationships will

be fully integrated into St.Galler Kantonalbank