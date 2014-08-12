FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-St Galler Kantonalbank net profit by 30 June 2014 amounted to about CHF 73 million
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 12, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-St Galler Kantonalbank net profit by 30 June 2014 amounted to about CHF 73 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - St Galler Kantonalbank AG : * Says net profit by 30 June 2014 amounted to approximately CHF 73 million (+

13%) * Says loans to clients recorded solid growth of CHF 172.7 million (+ 0.7%) to

CHF 23.2 billion in H1 2014 * Says H1 net interest income of CHF 147.8 million, -3.4% * Says H1 net net fee and commission income CHF 58.1 million, -19.3% * Says H1 operating profit of CHF 90.5 million (+ 0.8%) and a group net profit

of CHF 73.2 million (+ 12.8%) * Says assumes that negotiations with U.S. authorities are held in H2 2014 and

tax dispute can be completed by year-end * Says maintains forecast, expecting net profit in range of FY 2012, being

significantly higher than the previous year * Says acquires Vadian Bank AG from the Ortsbürgergemeinde St. Gallen * Says takes over all 26 employees of Vadian Bank AG and 100% of the shares * Says in course of next twelve months, bank and its client relationships will

be fully integrated into St.Galler Kantonalbank * Source text - bit.ly/Vhnsds * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.