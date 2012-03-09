UPDATE 1-SThree posts higher profit

* Q1 gross profit up 15 pct

* Average placement fees rise

* International profit grows 24 pct

March 9 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree posted a higher first-quarter profit on the strength of its international business, and said that its deal pipeline was up 11 percent.

SThree said average placement fees for the quarter ended Feb. 26 grew strongly, helped by energy, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries.

SThree’s first-quarter gross profit was 47.7 million pounds, up from 41.7 million pounds, a year ago.

“There remain significant differences within both geographies and sectors in the demand for the group’s services,” Chief Executive Russell Clements said.

Profit from UK and Ireland rose only 1 percent, while the rest of the world grew 24 percent.

The recruiter, whose brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and Real Staffing Group, gets almost two-thirds of its profit from the international business

In January, SThree had warned that economic uncertainty had hit demand for its services at the start of 2012 though market conditions were much better than the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Earlier this month, larger rival Michael Page said its market had stabilised after a turbulent 2011, as growth in regions like Asia and Latin America helped to offset a stagnant financial services sector weighed down by the euro zone crisis.

SThree’s shares were up about 3 percent to 295 pence at 0804 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.