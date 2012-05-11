UPDATE 1-SThree CEO to retire in April

* CEO of 8 years Russell Clements to retire

* Chief Strategy Officer Gary Elden to replace Clements

May 11 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree Plc said its Chief Executive Russell Clements would retire in April 2013 and would be replaced by Gary Elden who is currently the company’s chief strategy officer.

SThree, which finds jobs for IT professionals in the finance, energy and healthcare sectors in Britain, Europe and Asia, appointed Elden as the deputy CEO effective immediately.

Elden, 44, would take over from Clements as CEO at the conclusion of the company’s next annual general meeting. Clements, who joined the company as its second employee and the CEO since 2004, would step down from the board after the AGM.

The company, whose brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and Real Staffing Group, said the management change was part of its managed succession process.

Elden had been with the company for 22 years and joined the board in 2008.

SThree in March reported a 14 percent higher first-quarter profit on strength in its international business.

The company's shares, which have risen more than 30 percent since the start of the year, were down nearly 1 percent at 311.75 pence at 0714 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.