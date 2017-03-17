FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recruiter SThree reports flat Q1 profit on slowed UK hiring
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 5 months ago

Recruiter SThree reports flat Q1 profit on slowed UK hiring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Gross profit at constant currency for the UK and Ireland fell 19 percent for the quarter to Feb. 28, sharper than the 12 percent drop seen in the fourth quarter.

"Looking ahead, political and macro-economic uncertainty remains at heightened levels in a number of our key regions," Chief Executive Gary Elden said in a statement.

First-quarter reported group gross profit, however, rose 12 percent to 65.1 million pounds ($80.3 million).

The company makes about 80 percent of its gross profit outside Britain and Ireland, it said.

$1 = 0.8112 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

