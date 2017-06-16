* H1 underlying gross profit up 2 pct
* UK, Ireland pulled down by Brexit, public sector reform
* Continental Europe, U.S bright spots
(Adds CEO comments, details, updates shares)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
June 16 British recruiting firm SThree
said on Friday its energy business was less reliant on the oil
and gas sector that has been hit by low energy prices, and it
was putting less focus on investment banking where Brexit led to
a hiring freeze.
The company that places people with financial, energy,
banking and pharmaceutical firms posted a 2 percent rise in
first-half gross profit to 134.3 million pounds ($171.5
million), helped by strong demand for temporary workers in
Europe and the United States, its main markets.
Gross profit is a key indicator for staffing firms as it
represents total fees earned from all recruitment work.
Performance in Britain and Ireland was held back by a slower
market after Britain's vote to leave the European Union and new
IR35 tax rules affecting contractors working for public sector
bodies.
"A number of contractors, when their contract is coming up
for renewal, are deciding to see if they can find jobs in the
private sector," CEO Gary Elden told analysts, adding this hit
more than 3 million pounds of gross profit in the past two
years.
Overall, SThree, which now generates 80 percent of its gross
profit outside Britain, said gross profit from contract hiring
rose 8 percent, with growth in engineering, life sciences and
energy businesses.
Elden said SThree's work in the energy business was
changing. "Our renewable business, power business is seeing some
progression there. So, we're less reliant now on oil and gas and
less reliant on upstream," he said.
He said work in the oil and gas industry in Britain and
Africa had disappeared, but he said there was some pick up in
places like the U.S. state of Texas due to shale projects.
Elden said the focus was also changing in the financial
sector, where he said nearly 80 percent of investment banks
froze hiring last year.
"We've shifted out business to try and be less reliant on
investment banks," he said, adding SThree was seeing
improvements in areas such as fintech and financial services,
while investment banking was improving "slightly."
Shares in the company were up 5.2 percent at 319.50 pence at
0914 GMT.
($1 = 0.7831 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri and Edmund Blair)