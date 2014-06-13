FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SThree first-half profit boosted by higher contract hires
June 13, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

SThree first-half profit boosted by higher contract hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - White-collar recruiter SThree Plc posted a 10 percent rise in first-half gross profit, as signs of a recovery in the U.K. as well as the United States nudged firms to bring more temporary employees on board.

The London-listed company said gross profit or net fee income - a relevant performance indicator for recruitment companies - rose to 100.9 million pounds ($169.4 million) in the six months ended June 1 from 91.6 million pounds a year earlier.

At constant currency, gross profit was up 13 percent.

SThree recruits for a range of sectors, including information technology, financial, energy and pharmaceuticals.

$1 = 0.5956 British pounds Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair

