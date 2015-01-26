FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SThree full-year profit rises as global companies raise hiring
January 26, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

SThree full-year profit rises as global companies raise hiring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree Plc said full-year like-for-like gross profit rose 13.2 percent as more jobs opened up across its markets.

The staffing company said gross profit rose to 218.2 million pounds ($327.6 million) in the year ended Nov. 30 from 192.8 million. The year-earlier figure was restated to exclude the impact of the disposal of its IT Job Board business.

Analysts had expected SThree, which places people with financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, to post a profit of 217.5 million pounds, according to a consensus from Oct. 3 posted on the company’s website.

Gross profit reflects fees earned from all recruitment activities. ($1 = 0.6660 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Jason Neely)

