11th Circuit rejects new trial in Stiefel securities fraud case
March 3, 2016 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit rejects new trial in Stiefel securities fraud case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to order a new trial in a lawsuit brought by a former Stiefel Laboratories executive accusing the pharmaceutical company of securities fraud for not disclosing its pending acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline in 2009.

In an order on Tuesday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by former Stiefel Chief Financial Officer Richard Fried that jury instructions were defective in the 2013 trial where he lost his case against Stiefel Labs and its then-chief executive Charles Stiefel.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QP0Syt

