FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Stifel lands adviser from Wells Fargo in California
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Stifel lands adviser from Wells Fargo in California

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co has expanded its adviser footprint in California with a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co’s U.S. brokerage.

Marty O‘Connor, who has worked in the advising industry for more than four decades, joined Stifel’s private client group in Del Mar, California. O‘Connor was previously based out of Wells’ La Jolla office and managed $180 million in clients assets.

O‘Connor began his career in 1969 with Stone & Youngberg. He had been with A.G. Edwards & Sons since 1992, joining Wells in 2008 after Wells bought Wachovia, which one year earlier had acquired A.G. Edwards. Many longtime A.G. Edwards advisers, like O‘Connor, stayed with the firm through those mergers.

St. Louis-based Wells Fargo Advisors, the third largest U.S. brokerage, is owned by Wells Fargo & Co. The company declined to comment on O‘Connor’s departure.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.

Stifel, which has benefited from the movement of veteran financial advisers away from larger national brokerage firms, said it added 152 advisers to its wealth management unit last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.