FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires advisers from Baird, Janney
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires advisers from Baird, Janney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co has expanded its footprint in Ohio and Pennsylvania by hiring veteran advisers from Robert W. Baird & Co and Janney Montgomery Scott.

In Pennsylvania, advisers Mark Kaskey, W. Jason Beard and Robert Cellucci moved to Stifel from Philadelphia-based brokerage firm Janney Montgomery Scott. The team, known as the MJB Wealth Management Group, together managed $178 million in client assets.

They joined Stifel’s private client group and are based in the firm’s Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, office.

In Ohio, adviser Joshua Weiland joined Stifel’s Dayton office from Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Weiland, who had been at Baird for nine years, managed $138 million in client assets.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.

Stifel, which has benefited from the movement of veteran financial advisers away from larger national brokerage firms, said it had added 152 advisers to its wealth management unit last year.

Baird and Janney did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the departures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.