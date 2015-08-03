FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Stifel snags 3 brokers from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 3, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Stifel snags 3 brokers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said Monday it hired three financial advisers from Morgan Stanley to open a new office outside of San Diego.

Bill Chaffin, Robert Willgoss and Alex Monroe managed around $300 million of client assets while at Morgan Stanley.

St. Louis-based Stifel announced in June that it is buying Barclays Plc’s U.S. wealth and investment management unit

The deal, which is expected to be finished in November, could add over 100 advisers to Stifel’s wealth management firm and $200 million to $325 million in revenue.

However, dozens of advisers have left Barclays since the British bank announced it was selling the unit. Several former Barclays private bankers have taken offers to join retail brokerages including Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.